The State Board of Elections voted last week to dismiss allegations that Douglas County Coroner Renee Godwin committed campaign violations during her 2020 reelection bid.
Three complaints aimed at Godwin were investigated by the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office. The investigators found no evidence to substantiate any of the allegations, a spokesperson for the Secretary of State's Office told the Sentinel.
Godwin defeated her Democratic primary challenger Mark Alcarez by a wide margin last June to effectively win a second term since no Republicans qualified to run against her last November.
One of the complaints the Secretary of State’s Office looked at alleged that Godwin was campaigning too close to a polling place because her coroner vans were parked outside. The Secretary of State found that Godwin was not campaigning since the vans were outside her office in the old courthouse, which is also a polling place. The Secretary of State’s Office found no evidence that Godwin did anything that was considered campaigning at the old courthouse.
Another complaint alleged that Godwin lied on paperwork about outstanding tax liabilities. The Secretary of State's spokesperson said there was no violation because Godwin had taken care of the liability.
The final complaint involved an absentee ballot that wasn’t processed. The Secretary of State’s spokesperson said the person who made the complaint admitted to state investigators they had made the error with the ballot and not Godwin.
