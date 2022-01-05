State expanding personal finance education for high school students

Students will soon get to learn more about managing their personal finances because of revisions to economics courses.
The state Board of Education approved the revisions to high school economics courses that expand into the personal finance portion of the curriculum.
“Personal finance is an important area of study that helps provide students with the knowledge and skills to manage financial resources effectively,” said Mandy Johnson, executive director of College and Career Programs for the Douglas County School System.
The courses will call for students to learn more about managing budgets, building credit, protecting against identity theft and understanding tax forms, student loan applications and pay stubs.
Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North said the school board had been discussing ways to incorporate personal finance concepts in the students’ curriculum.
“Board members recognize the value of financial literacy in today’s world,” North said. “Now we are all excited to see these changes successfully implemented in our economics curriculum. With these changes, our students will have the opportunity to impact their communities and financial futures.”
State School Superintendent Richard Woods, who proposed the changes, agreed.
“I strongly believe education is about preparing students for life,” Woods said. “This revised course will ensure that every Georgia high school student will learn essential life skills like managing a budget, filing taxes, and using credit responsibly, while also gaining an understanding and appreciation of free market principles.’
A committee of content-area teachers and finance industry experts helped developed the courses. They also received public comment to get input from teachers, parents and students.
The curriculum changes will take effect during the 2022-23 school year.
Johnson said the new revisions will represent about 51% of the economics course.
“The newly approved revisions will give Douglas County students a better foundation for financial decisions after high school,” Johnson said. “These financial decisions are significant and prepare them for a lifetime of economic well-being.”
Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this article.
