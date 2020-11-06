By SENTINEL STAFF REPORTS
The state Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner has issued a warrant for a Lithia Springs woman.
Charmaine Kimbrough, 43, is charged with one count of insurance fraud and one count of forgery, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King.
King said in a Nov. 4 release Kimbrough submitted a long-term disability claim to Cigna which was flagged due to fraudulent forms, excessive limitations, altered documents, conflicting statements, and more. Her disability claim was initially approved on May 12, 2017, for a bi-weekly benefit of $1,335.34 due to carpal tunnel syndrome, King said.
“Ms. Kimbrough received a total of $28,822.50 in benefits from May 12, 2017, until June 20, 2019,” King said. “Our office and other state authorities take the threat of insurance fraud seriously as it costs Georgia consumers hundreds of dollars more per year in insurance premiums.”
During the course of Kimbrough’s claim, medical paperwork was submitted by different providers, according to King. The medical facilities were subpoenaed, and Kaiser Permanente’s records showed Kimbrough was not an identifiable patient.
Commissioner King’s Criminal Investigations Unit issued the warrant to apprehend Kimbrough, and Douglas County authorities are expected to serve that warrant.
A spokesperson for King told the Sentinel that as of Friday morning the warrant had not been served.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.