ATLANTA — The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) launched a 60-day public comment period Thursday on an Alabama-based company’s plan to mine titanium near the Okefenokee Swamp that has drawn intense opposition.

The public comment period coincides with the EPD’s release of a draft mining land use plan submitted by Twin Pines Minerals, which is proposing a mine along Trail Ridge in Charlton County near the southeastern edge of the largest black water swamp in North America. 

