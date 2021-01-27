SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
ATLANTA — State Rep. Mandisha Thomas, D-Atlanta, was sworn into office as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives on Jan. 11, which was the first day of the 2021-2022 legislative term.
In addition to being officially sworn in, the Georgia House of Representatives’ Committee on Assignments named Thomas to the Agriculture & Consumer Affairs, Industry and Labor and Information and Audits committees.
“I am truly excited and honored to serve on these three committees, especially the Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee,” said Thomas. “Agriculture is the number one industry in the State of Georgia, yet my district continues to struggle as a ‘food desert.’ As such, I am proud to have the opportunity to work to end food insecurity for Georgians.”
The House Committee on Assignments, chaired by House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, is charged with making all House committee assignments for the members of the Georgia House of Representatives.
Thomas represents the citizens of District 65, which includes portions of Fulton and Douglas counties. She was elected to the House of Representatives in 2020 when she defeated longtime incumbent Sharon Beasley-Teague in the Democratic primary.
