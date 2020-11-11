State and local runoff elections have been rescheduled from Dec. 1 to Jan. 5.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Wednesday the move was made to better prepare election workers for another wave of voters.
The state runoffs will now coincide with the federal U.S. Senate runoffs on Jan. 5 where Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler will face Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Sen. David Perdue will face Democrat Jon Ossoff with control of the U.S. Senate on the line.
While there are technically five state and local races that are being moved to the Jan. 5 ballot, for voters in Douglas County the move only affects the Public Service Commission District 4 seat where Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald will face off against Democratic challenger Daniel Blackman.
The registration deadline for the Jan. 5 runoff is Monday, Dec. 7. In-person advance voting begins Monday, Dec. 14.
Visit https://ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov to request an absentee ballot for the runoff election.
