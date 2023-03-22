ATLANTA — A Georgia Senate committee further scaled back legislation Monday that would raise the weight limit on trucks plying state and local highways.

The Senate Transportation Committee voted 7-4 in favor of a compromise version of House Bill 189 to let certain commercial trucks exceed the current legal weight limit of 80,000 pounds by 10%, for a total of 88,000 pounds, on roads other than interstate highways, which are subject to federal restrictions.

