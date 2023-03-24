ATLANTA — Legislation to overhaul the system used to compensate the wrongfully convicted in Georgia cleared a state Senate subcommittee Wednesday. House Bill 364, which the Georgia House of Representatives passed early this month, would replace the current requirement that the wrongfully convicted find a legislative sponsor for a compensation resolution and instead turn over compensation decisions to a panel of experts.

“Every person who has been wrongfully convicted has to have a resolution filed and go through the whole gantlet of the legislative process,” state Rep. Scott Holcomb, D-Atlanta, the bill’s chief sponsor, said of the current process for gaining compensation.

Trending Videos