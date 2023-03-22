ATLANTA — Georgia Senate budget writers approved a $32.4 billion fiscal 204 state budget late Tuesday that restores the full funding of HOPE scholarships Gov. Brian Kemp recommended in January.

The state House of Representatives reduced HOPE funding in the version of the budget it adopted two weeks ago from 100% of tuition coverage to 95% for all but the highest achieving HOPE scholars, those with high school grade-point averages of 3.5 or better. The House budget redirected the savings toward health benefits for public pre-kindergarten teachers.

