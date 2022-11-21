SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) will be out in full force and encourages motorists to drive safely and have patience this Thanksgiving holiday. The 102-hour holiday travel period begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Trending Videos