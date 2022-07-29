District 4 County Commissioner Ann Jones Guider called it an “exciting moment” for the district.
Friday morning, the Douglas County Fire/EMS Department held a wet down/wipe down ceremony to welcome a new fire truck to Station No. 8 in Villa Rica.
Updated: July 29, 2022 @ 6:12 pm
Youth from a nearby camp got an opportunity to participate in the longstanding firefighter tradition that included wetting down and wiping the new truck and then pushing it into the bay.
The new $595,000 truck with state-of-the-art equipment will be housed at Station No. 8. It was paid for through the 2016 SPLOST funding.
“This was a thrilling moment,” Guider said. “The kids from the summer camp and the community was involved. I had never done anything like this before.”
Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette said the truck will serve the citizens of District 4 well.
“It has all the bells and whistles,” Jolivette said. “It is ready to go. This will help protect our citizens. Getting this equipment will help boost the morale of our personnel and help them do their job.”
Jolivette also announced that four new paramedics and an advanced EMT have been hired.
“This station will be set for a while,” Jolivette said. “We have some experienced personnel.”
County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones agreed.
“My heart is warm as it pertains to the safety of our citizens,” Jones said. “I feel that we are more than ready for any situation. We will continue to maintain a strong fire department for the safety of our citizens.”
