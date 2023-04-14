Douglas County Clerk of Courts Annetta Stembridge has agreed to pay $4,000 to the state ethics commission for violating campaign finance laws.
Stembridge agreed to pay $3,250 as a civil penalty and $750 in late fees for the violations, which took place in 2020 when she ran for office and defeated incumbent Tammy Howard.
In response to an email from the Sentinel, Stembridge said she had no comment on the agreement.
The ethics commission found that Stembridge filed several Campaign Contribution Disclosure Reports after the deadline. Specifically, the commission found that she filed her Jan. 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, CCDRs late on Sept. 18, 2020.
She filed her Sept. 30, 2020, Oct. 25, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2020, CCDRs on Feb. 5, 2021.
And she filed her April 30, 2020 CCDR on June 25, 2022 after it was brought to her attention by the commission.
CCDRs are forms where candidates list their campaign contributions and expenditures. Effectively, they serve as a way for taxpayers to see a list of people and businesses who donate to a candidate and how the candidate spends those donations.
