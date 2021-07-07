Stembridge awards scholarships to local students

Calling it a way to give back to the community, Douglas County Clerk of Courts Annetta Danley Stembridge awarded scholarships to four recent high school graduates during a ceremony in her office on Tuesday.
New Manchester High graduates Sariyah Hill and Jerney Jackson were the two scholarship winners. They each received a $250 scholarship from Stembridge.
Douglas County High graduates Jakerrius Williams and Abigail Mauzy received $25 scholarships.
The money came out of Stembridge’s personal funds.
“It was small this year, but we hope to grow it in the future,” Stembridge said. “I know college students can always use money.”
A lifelong resident of the county and Douglas County High graduate, Stembridge said she understands the plight of first-year college students.
“I know their journey,” she said. “Any way I can give back, I’m willing to help.”
Jackson graduated with honors from New Manchester and will attend the University of Georgia this fall on a Zell Miller Scholarship. She was in the dual enrollment program and has already obtained her associate’s degree from Georgia Highlands College.
“It is definitely a blessing to go to school debt free,” said Jackson, who plans to major in biology and minor in Spanish at Georgia.
Hill will attend Tennessee State University in Nashville and major in sociology. She was a board scholar graduate with a 3.7 grade-point average.
“Coming from a single-parent home, this will go towards my college,” said Hill, who received other scholarships from TSU. “I’m thankful for the opportunity.”
Both Jackson and Hill participated in New Manchester’s FAME fine arts program during their time at the school.
Williams plans on attending Savannah College of Arts and Design’s Atlanta campus. He said he will major in graphic design.
All graduating seniors that were planning to attend college were eligible for the scholarships. The only requirement was to write a brief essay talking about the college they were attending and their life goals.
Stembridge, who went through the Douglas County School System to promote the scholarships, said several students applied but the four winners were the only ones that submitted an essay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.