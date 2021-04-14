Alexander High graduate Daija Stevenson captured All-American honors at the USA Gymnastics Collegiate Championships earlier this week in Missouri.
The Air Force Academy junior earned first-team honors in the all-around, vault and floor exercise.
It was the sixth time in her career that she has earned All-American status. She also competed on the vault and floor, placing eighth and ninth, respectively.
She was among eight Air Force gymnasts to earn accolades at the championships held in Cape Girardeau, Mo., on Sunday at the Show Me Center.
Stevenson’s second-place in the all-around was the highest finish by a Falcons’ competitor.
A first-team All-American status was awarded to a gymnast that finished in the top-five in the all-around competition or received a qualifying score for event finals, even if they did not compete during finals.
The USA Gymnastics Women’s Collegiate Championships is open to Division I, II and III schools whose programs offer fewer than seven-and-a-half full scholarships.
The Falcons competed against Centenary, Lindenwood, Texas Woman’s University and host Southeast Missouri State during the two-day competition.
Air Force posted a season-high 194 points to place third overall in the team finals. Southeast Missouri took first (195.025), previous champion Lindenwood took second (194.875) while Texas Woman’s University and Centenary finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
In March against San Jose State, Stevenson had a career night by scoring a career-best and Mountain Pacific Sports Federation season-high 39.30 points.
In the competition, she placed first on the floor (9.90). Her 9.875 first-place finish on the balance beam was also a career-best, while she tied her season-high on the bars with a 9.775.
For her efforts, she was named the MPSF’s Gymnast of the Week for the seventh time this season. It was the ninth career MPSF weekly award.
In 2018, Stevenson was among 32 students from Georgia’s 13th Congressional District to obtain admission into one of the service academies. She was nominated to the Air Force Academy by U.S. Rep. David Scott.
