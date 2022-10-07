A month after being granted bond following her indictment, a Stone Mountain woman is back behind bars.
Sarah Summers, 34, was arrested on 13 charges including identity fraud and forgery, which allegedly occurred less than a month after being granted bond.
Summers is charged with four counts of identity fraud, four counts of first degree forgery and five counts of fourth degree forgery.
She is also charged with their by possession of stolen mail. The warrant stated that Summers had 10 separate pieces of mail from more than three mail boxes in her possession at a residence at a mobile home park.
According to a forgery in the fourth degree warrant, Summers had five forged checks totaling $1,500, three forged checks of $150 and two forged checks for $27 each.
Summers also faces obstruction or hindering law enforcement charges after running into the woods and attempting to hide behind a tree when approached by a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy, according to an arrest warrant.
Summers was indicted along with a male on theft by receiving stolen property, possession of meth and possession of drug related objects charges on July 8 of this year.
She was then released on a $10,000 bond following the indictments.
Summers is currently being held without bond on the recent arrest.
