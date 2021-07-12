A Stonecrest man convicted of a felony is behind bars after failing to report for his mandatory prison sentence.
Kevin Walker, 23, was arrested Friday on escape charges after failing to turn himself in seven months ago.
Walker was sentenced to 15 years with 10 to serve in prison on armed robbery charges after a plea agreement. He was ordered to turn himself in on Jan. 4 at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, according to an arrest warrant.
Walker pleaded guilty to armed robbery as four other charges were dropped in the plea negotiation, according to court records.
He was convicted of a May 30, 2019 theft in which he stole a 2019 Dodge Charger at gun point at the shopping center on Chapel Hill Road where Publix is located. According to the arrest warrant, Walker pointed a handgun at the victim and ordered him out of his car.
Walker was charged with fleeing officers after traveling in excess of 140 mph on I-20 Eastbound from Fairburn Road.
Walker was also arrested on possession of marijuana, reckless driving, speeding, possession of firearm, aggravated assault, and hijacking charges, according to court records.
He was free on a $75,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.