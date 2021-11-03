Fans of the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things” are set to descend on downtown Douglasville on Saturday evening for a “Stranger Things Block Party.”
The Douglasville Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting the event in honor of “Stranger Things Day.”
Festivities are set to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday and run through 11 p.m.
Portions of the downtown area will be transformed into the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, where the show is set.
The Palace Arcade from the show will come back to life in the old laundromat at 6501 Church Street, complete with seven arcade games from the 1980s including Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Dragon’s Lair, Galaga and Dig Dug. The games will be available for free-play until 8 p.m.
The arcade is one of several “Stranger Things” themed selfie spots that will be set up around downtown. Other selfie spots will include Melvald’s General Store (Advance Auto Parts), Benny’s Burgers (HRC), Alphabet Wall (The Gap Space), O’Neal Plaza (The Upside Down), Hawkins Police Station (Public Services Admin Building) and the Hawkins Post (Douglas County Sentinel office).
A special edition of the Hawkins Post has been produced for Saturday’s event and will be available to those attending.
Benny’s Burgers where Eleven was found in the first season will be set up at HRC located at 6654 Church Street. Attendees can take a picture at the diner table.
Tiffany’s Kitchen was used as Benny’s Burgers in the show. The restaurant is located at 7413 Lee Road in Lithia Springs and is open Tuesday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
As you’re walking around Hawkins on Saturday, there’s a good chance you’ll run into Eleven, Hopper, Will, Mike, Dustin, Lucas and other favorite characters. The city will have a Cosplay Contest on Saturday for those 14-and-over. Costumes must be handmade original costumes.
Cosplay Contest contestants must be registered and present by 8 p.m. at the Starcourt Mall, which will be set at the old police station at 6730 Church Street. The audience will judge first, second and third place winners.
Stranger Things Trivia is open to everyone and will also take place at Starcourt Mall at 8:30 p.m.
A special showing of “Back to the Future” is set for 9 p.m. and will take place in the Cinema at the Starcourt Mall.
Two restaurants on Veterans Memorial Highway will be serving Stranger Things themed food Saturday. The Vine Cafe & Market is serving up Eleven’s Waffle Bar. And Kuumba Coffee is serving Demodogs.
Visit https://www.visitdouglasville.com/191/CVB-Events/events for more information about the Stranger Things Block Party.
