Stranger Things

Fans of the Netflix series “Stranger Things” pose for a picture in front of the Alphabet Wall during last year’s block party in Douglasville. This year’s Stranger Things Block Party is planned for Saturday, Nov. 5 at sites around the downtown Douglasville area.

 Special photo

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

In honor of “Stranger Things Day,” the Douglasville Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) will be hosting a Stranger Things Block Party on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 12-5 p.m.

