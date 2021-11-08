Fans of the Netflix show “Stranger Things” pose for a picture in front of the “Alphabet Wall,” which was set up in downtown Douglasville on Saturday for a block party that was hosted by the Convention and Visitors Bureau. Dozens of people visited downtown for the event, which featured ’80s arcade games, a cosplay contest, Stranger Things-themed food, and much more. The fourth season of the show, which is filmed in Douglas County and around metro Atlanta, is expected to drop on the streaming platform in the summer of 2022.