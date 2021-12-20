Stray bullet hits Waffle House on Hwy. 5

The Douglasville Police Department is looking for a suspect they say fired a gun, causing a stray bullet to shatter the window of a local restaurant.
DPD Major J.R. Davidson said a stray bullet went through the window of the Waffle House on Highway 5 after being fired from a shopping center across the street.
Davidson said no one in the restaurant or parking lot at the Douglas Corner Shopping Center was injured. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 16, Davidson said.
“Something happened across the street in the shopping center,” Davidson said. “We have no crime reported or no victims. No one at the Waffle House was a target. It was a stray bullet.”
Davidson said police are hoping witnesses will come forward with information.
“We know someone knows something about it,” Davidson said.
Davidson said investigators believe only one shot was fired.
He said DPD is looking at surveillance video from businesses in the area.
DPD is asking nyone in the area at the time the shot was fired to contact Det. Nathan Shumaker at 678-293-1643 or shumakern @douglasvillega.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.