The Douglas County Board of Commissioners approved two contracts for street lighting on the west side of the county with Georgia Power during Tuesday’s virtual meeting.
Georgia Power will install four 330-watt LED lights at the Liberty Road and Interstate 20 interchange at a cost of $224 a month. The contract was originally assigned to GreyStone Power at the same cost, but it was determined that Georgia Power services the area.
The county signed a one-year agreement at $8,253 for the installation and service for the lighting.
The BOC also approved a change in the cost of the lighting installation at Highway 78 and Post Road. The county was originally quoted at $250 to install a light.
However, the project will now cost $2,500, according to information from the county.
According to documents from the BOC meeting, Georgia Power reviewed the project and determined more work and equipment would be needed for completion.
Both votes were passed unanimously during Tuesday’s virtual meeting.
Last year, the BOC voted to install streetlights at several interchanges along Interstate 20 to improve safety.
The BOC had approved the installation of streetlights Post Road, Highway 5, Chapel Hill Road, Lee Road, and Thornton Road interchanges at a $86,627.53 price tag. The projects were to be paid for with 2016 SPLOST funds, it was reported at the time.
Streetlights at the I-20 and Fairburn Road interchange were handled by the Georgia Department of Transportation and the city of Douglasville, according to an article published last year.
In addition to the interchanges streetlights, the BOC also voted to accept a bid from Georgia Power in the amount of $9,100 for the installation of light poles at Fire Station No. 11 on Highway 92.
It was recommended by the Fire/EMS committee to install the lighting.
