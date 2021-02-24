The Georgia Senate on Tuesday voted to pass legislation that would place stricter identification rules on mail-in voting.
SB 67 would require absentee voters to provide county election officials with the number on their driver’s license or official state ID card, or photocopies of a passport, employee ID card, utility bill or bank statement.
The legislation got mixed reviews from members of Douglas County’s state delegation.
State Rep. Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta, said he adamantly opposes Senate Bill 67, which was co-sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton.
“I think it is terrible,” said Bruce, who represents parts of Douglas and Fulton counties. “This takes us back 50-60 years. We should be making it easier for people to exercise their right to vote.”
The Senate approved the bill mostly along party lines with a 35-18 vote on Tuesday.
Dugan, who represents parts of Douglas, Carroll and Paulding counties, told the Times-Georgian in Carrollton that SB 67 does away with the signature verification process for absentee ballots, saying a signature is “not an effective form” of validation.
Voting reform became a hot legislative topic following the recent presidential and U.S. Senate elections.
For the first time in 30 years, Georgia turned blue as President Biden won the state and Democrats won both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats.
Bruce, who heads Douglas County’s eight member delegation, said Georgians used the current system, which was largely put in place by Republicans, to fill the White House and give the Democrats the Senate majority.
“They are the ones that put this system in place in the first place,” Bruce said. “Now, they are saying it is no good any more. We shouldn’t be playing politics with people’s right to vote.”
Voting rights advocacy groups and Democrats opposed the bill stating it would halt the momentum the party gained in controlling Washington in the latest election.
An advocacy group released a statement last week that the election reform bills will make it harder for certain residents to vote.
For those who do not have a driver’s license, Dugan said the state gives away free voter ID cards that have an ID number on them that can be used as a form of identification.
Choking back tears, Sen. David Lucas, D-Macon, who is one of the legislature’s longest-serving members, called the bill a bald attempt by Georgia Republicans to change the rules of the election game and warned them to expect a legal brawl if their absentee voter ID wish-list passes into law.
“I’m going to tell you, we’re going to fight,” Lucas said. “There’s no question what’s going to happen. And you’re going to spend taxpayer money trying to defend it.”
Two other measures passed along party lines, according to the Capitol Beat News Service. Senate Bill 184 would shorten the time limit for local county elections offices to enter voting data into the state’s voter history system, while Senate Bill 188 would boost reporting requirements for the state’s election results website.
A fourth Senate bill — Senate Bill 40 — that gained unanimous approval on Tuesday would let county elections officials begin processing absentee ballots about a week before Election Day. This bill is sponsored by state Sen. Jen Jordan, (D-Atlanta).
Elections officials were able to open, but not process, any absentee ballots two weeks before Election Day after the state elections board passed an emergency rule ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.
All the bills have the backing of state Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who presides over the Senate.
Mail-in voting skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic as voters were skeptical about going to the polls in person.
Because mail-in voting is expected to remain popular among voters, SB 67 sponsor Larry Walker III, R- Perry, said tightening the ID requirements would create “very common-sense” rules for verifying voters.
“It’s not about disenfranchising voters,” Walker said. “It’s not about overburdening the electorate.”
After losing the election, former President Donald Trump made baseless claims, including in Georgia, that the election was stolen from him. He lost several lawsuits to overturn the results, including an appeal to the Supreme Court, where three of the justices were nominated during his four-year term.
Duncan, who backed the four-bill package, hailed the measures as “common-sense election reforms” that aim to “modernize our election procedures.”
“I am focused on maintaining confidence in our electoral process and making it easy to vote and difficult to cheat,” Duncan said in a statement.
The Capitol Beat News Service and Times-Georgian provided reporting for this article.
