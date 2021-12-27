An Alexander High student was arrested for allegedly punching a teacher the last week of school before the holiday break.
Isabella Schoonover, 17, was arrested on Dec. 13 around 3 p.m. at the school and charged with simple battery on a public school employee.
She is accused of punching a male teacher in the stomach, according to an arrest warrant.
A Douglas County School System officer was called to the Alexander High old gym on campus around 2:40 p.m. in reference to an an altercation, according to an arrest warrant.
Schoonover was involved in an altercation with an assistant principal when the officer arrived at the gym, the arrest warrant stated.
According to the arrest warrant, Schoonover cursed the officer when he approached her.
As the officer attempted to “gain control” of the student, she kicked him in the legs twice, according to the arrest warrant.
“In order to gain control, I had to use force,” the officer stated in the arrest warrant.
“After getting the accused under control, I later found out that she assaulted a teacher by punching him in the stomach,” according to the arrest warrant.
Schoonover is free on $2,000 bond.
