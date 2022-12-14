Fatality pic

Juliette Gracie Howell, 17, of Douglasville, died from injuries sustained in a Dec. 7 accident on Highway 5. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family of the King’s Way Christian School senior.

A King’s Way Christian School senior who was killed last week in a crash on Highway 5 planned to become a nurse and is remembered by her family as beautiful, caring and compassionate.

Juliette Gracie Howell, 17, of Douglasville, died from injuries she suffered in the crash, which happened Wednesday, Dec. 7 while Howell and another student were riding to school together.

