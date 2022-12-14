A King’s Way Christian School senior who was killed last week in a crash on Highway 5 planned to become a nurse and is remembered by her family as beautiful, caring and compassionate.
Juliette Gracie Howell, 17, of Douglasville, died from injuries she suffered in the crash, which happened Wednesday, Dec. 7 while Howell and another student were riding to school together.
Howell was in the passenger seat of a 2013 Kia Rio traveling northbound on Highway 5 at around 8:52 a.m. when the driver of the Kia lost control, crossed the center line and hit a guardrail at the Dog River bridge, according to a preliminary report from the Georgia State Patrol. The Kia the students were riding in was hit by a 2019 Dodge Journey traveling southbound, the State Patrol said.
Howell was taken to Wellstar Douglas Medical Center where she died, the State Patrol said. The driver of the Kia was taken to an Atlanta area hospital with serious injuries, and two people in the Dodge were taken to Atlanta area hospitals with what the State Patrol characterized as “moderate to serious injuries.”
“The families of these girls, our staff, and students have been devastated by this incident,” King’s Way Christian School wrote in a Facebook post over the weekend. “Please keep Julie’s family in your prayers.”
A GoFundMe has been set up to help Howell’s family with expenses at https://gofund.me/edf5512a — $3,500 had been raised as of Wednesday afternoon.
Howell’s mother, Jessica, said she called her daughter Gracie but others knew her as Julie. She loved butterflies, especially blue ones, her mom said. And she loved her family, her boyfriend, her friends, sunflowers, reading, listening to music, pasta and going to the beach.
She was a member of the Honor Society at King’s Way and a cheerleader for the Crusaders.
She is remembered by her family as “beautiful, caring, compassionate, generous and loved by many.”
She had a “beautiful laugh” and planned to study nursing at West Georgia Technical College after graduation, according to her obituary.
Visitation and service information will be released at a later date by Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home.
