If Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks had his say, law enforcement officers would be at the top of the pay scale as far as occupations.
A recent legislative study committee approved a recommendation to pay state law enforcement officers a starting salary of $56,000 a year, the national average.
Georgia is currently one of the lowest paying states for starting law enforcement salaries.
A rookie DPD officer starts at $50,035 while a rookie deputy in the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office makes $50,773.63 to start.
“Nationally, Georgia ranks sixth lowest in police salaries. That’s terrible,” Rep. Clint Crowe, R-Jackson, a former police officer, said earlier this month. “We’re losing numbers everywhere. … We’ve got to do some things to make folks want to stay in this profession.”
Sparks said he believes law enforcement should make “as much as possible.”
“Us and teachers, the people that’s teaching our kids and people keeping our people safe, our families safe — seems like we’re at the bottom of the barrel,” Sparks said. “We need to be at the top of that barrel.”
DCSO deputies received a 10% raise this year and are scheduled to receive a 5% pay hike starting in 2023.
Sheriff Tim Pounds had asked for an additional 5% raise to be added to his budget for 2023. It would have added another $1.3 million to the general budget that was passed on Dec. 13.
The Board of Commissioners approved the $124.9 general budget without Pounds request.
Outgoing Commissioner Ann Jones Guider made a plea for Chief Financial Officer Ramona Bivins to add the raise in the budget to no avail.
The House State and Local Law Enforcement Salaries Study Committee also proposed that the state create an optional statewide law enforcement retirement system retiring law enforcement officers and firefighters could choose to join rather than their local agency’s pension plan. Unlike local plans, the state plan would be transferable should the individual join another police agency or fire department.
At previous meetings earlier this fall, the committee heard representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies call for higher pay and benefits to make it easier to recruit and retain officers and investigators.
The $56,000 starting salary number came from Butch Ayers, executive director of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police.
State Rep. Yasmin Neal, D-Jonesboro, added the salary to the final report.
“That’s the purpose of this committee. They’re looking for a number,” Neal said. “If you don’t give people somewhere to start, we’re leaving it up in the air.”
Sparks said he believes law enforcement should make “as much as possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.