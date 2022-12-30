DOUNWS-12-31-22 SALARY

Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks said law enforcement should be among the highest paid occupations.

 Derrick Mahone / Douglas County Sentinel

If Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks had his say, law enforcement officers would be at the top of the pay scale as far as occupations.

A recent legislative study committee approved a recommendation to pay state law enforcement officers a starting salary of $56,000 a year, the national average.

