The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted at Tuesday’s regular meeting to hire Sharon D. Subadan as the new county administrator.
Subadan is currently the city manager in Albany and was a finalist for the city manager job in Augusta last fall, according to news reports. The Augusta job ultimately went to the other finalist, Odie Donald, the former South Fulton city manager.
“It’s just the right time,” Subadan told the Albany Herald on Wednesday. “I’ve had a great run here in Albany, but for everything, there is a season. This was one of those opportunities that I felt like I had to take.”
Subadan will replace former County Administrator Mark Teal, whose contract wasn’t renewed at the end of 2020.
Teal was county administrator for five years and prior to that worked 11 years as county engineer and director of development services.
The county administrator is charged with running the day-to-day business of the county government, including overseeing a general fund budget of $98.7 million.
Subadan will receive an annual base salary of $215,000, according to her contract, which was obtained by the Sentinel via an open records request.
The county will provide her with $2,500 in moving and relocation expenses.
She will also have the option of using a county vehicle or taking a $400 per pay period vehicle allowance, according to her contract.
Under retirement benefits, Subadan will be enrolled in the county’s pension plan system and will receive an amount equal to 10% of her salary in a “deferred compensation account,” which the contract notes will be a pro-rated $15,050 in 2021.
And she will get an increase each year that is at minimum the amount of the average cost of living adjustment the BOC provides for other county employees.
Subadan’s contract, like other contract employees at the county, runs through the end of the calendar year, when the BOC can choose whether or not to renew it.
Subadan successfully lobbied Albany for a pay increase to $200,000 a year in 2019, according to news reports.
Teal made $172,277 in his final year on the job in Douglas County, according to county records. Douglas County advertised the county administrator position at the end of 2020 with a salary range of $165,000-$200,000.
Subadan has been city manager in Albany since 2015 where she has served a population of close to 74,000 people with 1,174 employees and successfully managed a budget of $290.3 million.
One of Subadan’s staunchest allies on the Albany City Commission, Ward III Commissioner B.J. Fletcher, told the Albany Herald on Wednesday morning “Douglasville’s gain is definitely Albany’s loss.”
Subadan told the newspaper she planned to turn in her letter of resignation Thursday to the Albany City Commission and planned to be in Albany for a 30-day period before taking over in Douglas County.
Subadan is the Southwest District Regional Director for the Georgia City & County Managers Association (GCCMA) and serves on several Georgia Municipal Association committees, according to Douglas County spokesman Rick Martin. She brings a wealth of knowledge on finances having served as treasurer for the Albany Economic Development Commission and secretary/treasurer for the Albany Convention & Visitors Bureau, Martin said.
Subadan’s career in public service spans over 30 years, including stints with Miami-Dade County, Florida, Montgomery County, Maryland, Hillsborough County (Tampa), Florida, and Albany, Georgia.
Subadan graduated from Miami-Dade Community College with an associate’s degree in business with a 4.0 GPA, according to the City of Albany website. She earned her bachelor’s degree in human resources management from Trinity International University. She also has a master’s degree in public leadership from The George Washington University. She is a Certified Public Manager and a Lean Six-Sigma Black Belt “who is passionate about servant leadership in the public sector,” according to the Albany website.
Subadan and her husband Carl have three sons, two of whom live in the Atlanta metro area with their wives, and a 6-year old grandson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.