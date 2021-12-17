Subadan steps down as county administrator after 8 months on job

After only eight months on the job, County Administrator Sharon Subadan has resigned.
Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones confirmed the resignation but offered few details.
Subadan declined to comment on the resignation, which is effective at the end of the year.
“Ms. Subadan has decided to resign and pursue other opportunities,” Jones said. “We appreciated her services to the county and wish her the best.”
Subadan came from Albany, Georgia, where she served as the city manager.
She started in Douglas County in April and replaced former County Administrator Mark Teal, whose contract was not renewed in December 2020.
Teal had served as county administrator for five years while serving under two administrations. Prior to his dismissal, Teal was recognized as the state’s most outstanding administrator by the Association County Commissioners of Georgia.
A search will begin for Subadan’s replacement.
A name was not released to the Sentinel by a county spokesperson on who will take over once Subadan leaves until her replacement is hired.
As the top non-elected official in the county, Subadan ran the day-to-day operations, which included overseeing the budget.
“We will immediately seek her replacement as we strive to move the county forward,” Jones said.
Subadan’s contract called for a $215,000 annual base salary. The county also provided her with $2,500 moving and relocation expenses and a vehicle allowance of $400 per pay period.
Prior to taking the position here, Subadan was a finalist for the city manager job in Augusta in the fall of 2020.
During an Aug. 17 meeting, the BOC unanimously approved a restructuring effort by Subadan that called for nearly $200,000 in raises to eight employees.
Subadan’s restructuring plan took the county from 25 department and agency directors reporting to her directly before the move to 11 direct reports after the move.
Through the county’s $28 million share of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) pay raises were given to first responders and all county employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.