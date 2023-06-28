This summer, young people from the community joined the Douglas County School System to grow in their professional skills and contribute to DCSS’s mission to strive for excellence in every area.
The Technology, Finance, School Nutrition, Human Resources, Teaching and Learning, and Communications Departments welcomed eight interns to join the staff for the summer.
Many of the interns are products of Douglas County or are a part of the school system. Alexander High School, Douglas County High School, New Manchester High School, and Carrollton High School were represented in this year’s group.
Though the interns are young, they entered their positions with high aspirations and expectations.
Some, like Peyton Pinkney and Madison Pate, joined the Douglas County School System to spend more time increasing their skills in areas they’re passionate about.
By traveling to schools around the county to prepare technology for the upcoming school year, Pinkney gained a strengthened appreciation for the Technology Department and a newfound determination to prove herself in a male-dominated field.
Pate’s favorite part has been creating valuable relationships with those who are more experienced in the technology field.
Hamza Waraich of Finance graduated Douglas County High School in May and plans to head to Georgia Tech in the fall to study electrical engineering.
He has enjoyed the mentors he’s met and the growth he’s experienced.
Waraich shared, “I started working here last summer in IT and came back this year in Finance to diversify my resume and gain new perspectives. This internship has proven to be valuable to narrowing down and preparing for my career.”
Charlotte Hunter, who is working in School Nutrition for the second year, helps design graphics and do hands-on work around the county.
She recently went to New Manchester Elementary School, where she talked and played with the kids while distributing meals as a part of the Summer Feeding Program.
To Hunter, the best part about working with School Nutrition is that she gets to make an impact directly on the schools.
Nassir Young also works with School Nutrition, but in a maintenance role. He helps in the warehouse, learns how to do repairs on equipment around the county, and organizes data for the department. The Alexander High School alumnus said that the experience has taught him the importance of working hard and keeping a positive attitude.
The Human Resource Department welcomed Alexander High School graduate Alyssa Burnley.
Following her work at the School System, she will head to Georgia Southern to pursue nursing.
Burnley values the behind-the-scenes view of the school system and the experience she’s getting in a professional environment.
“Human Resources just caught my eye,” said Burnley.
Intern Farin Habersham chose to join the Teaching and Learning Department in order to work more closely with her former principal.
Although she plans to attend Kennesaw State University in the fall to study Biology, Habersham said she loves her job because she gets to help those in her department decorate their offices and for professional development conferences.
“If I wasn’t going to be an orthodontist, I’d be an interior designer. I love getting to help decorate and spend time with others in the department. They’ve been telling me all about their college experiences, and it’s helped me prepare for mine.”
Maggie Padgett, who plans to go to Purdue University in the fall, chose to shadow the Communications Department to dip her toes into a possible career field.
She has gotten the chance to write articles, design social media graphics, and tag along on gathering material for marketing campaigns. Padgett’s favorite part has been meeting new people and receiving helpful lessons about the working world.
The interns’ last day will be July 31st, so they’re taking advantage of the time they have at the school system.
They’re excited to move into the future with marketable work experience and new skills that are applicable in every career.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.