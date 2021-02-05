Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.