The Supreme Court of Georgia on Tuesday denied a second motion to temporarily suspend Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson.

For the second time in less than a year, the Supreme Court of Georgia has denied a motion by the Judicial Qualifications Commission to temporarily suspend Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson.

The JQC’s latest motion to have Peterson temporarily suspended came last month after the oversight commission filed additional ethics charges against the probate judge. Peterson now faces 50 total counts of violating the Georgia Code of Judicial Conduct.

