For the second time in less than a year, the Supreme Court of Georgia has denied a motion by the Judicial Qualifications Commission to temporarily suspend Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson.
The JQC’s latest motion to have Peterson temporarily suspended came last month after the oversight commission filed additional ethics charges against the probate judge. Peterson now faces 50 total counts of violating the Georgia Code of Judicial Conduct.
The decision issued by the court Tuesday was the second time the court has denied a motion to temporarily suspend Peterson. The JQC filed its first motion to have Peterson temporarily suspended in September of 2021 and the Supreme Court denied that request last October.
The justices, in a five-page ruling, write that they “disagree” with the JQC’s contention that “Judge Peterson’s ongoing pattern of flagrant disregard for the law and the Code of Judicial Conduct clearly rises to the level of continuing conduct” that would authorize a preliminary suspension.
The court shot down the JQC’s argument that Peterson “poses an immediate and substantial threat of serious harm to the public and to the administration of justice” and that she is causing and likely to cause “serious harm to the administration of justice.”
“Even if the factual allegations against Judge Peterson were undisputed, it is not at all clear that her alleged actions show that she ‘poses a substantial threat of serious harm to the public or to the administration of justice,’ ” the court writes.
According to the Supreme Court, the motion for interim suspension references prior allegations that Peterson improperly jailed a citizen without due process, unnecessarily activated a courthouse panic button, denied JQC personnel access to public records, used social media improperly while a candidate for office and as a judge-elect and allowed citizens to enter the courthouse after hours for a wedding despite being instructed by the captain of courthouse security not to do so because the required number of sheriff’s deputies weren’t present.
The motion also relies on new allegations about Peterson and her staff’s handling of two probate court matters and allegations that staff in her office had a practice of adjusting hand file-stamp dates backwards. The motion also relies on allegations about conduct by Peterson at a meeting of her homeowners association in March and allegations about her recent use of a court Facebook page to advertise her role in a play.
The justices write that Peterson disputes “many of the factual contentions” against her by the JQC, and that JQC rules “provide a means to resolve such disputes: exchange of discovery, a public evidentiary hearing, dismissal or recommendation of a sanction by the hearing panel, and briefing before and review” by the Supreme Court.
JQC rules don’t “permit interim suspension JQC proceedings to be used as a substitute for actually conducting those proceedings,” the court writes.
The court writes that Peterson acknowledges that she has not objected to the pace of the JQC’s prosecution against her.
The first charges were filed by the JQC in July of 2021 and additional charges were filed in February of 2022 and July of 2022.
The court writes that the “JQC has not explained how its discovery of new allegations prevents it from proceeding to a hearing on the allegations already investigated, or what sort of investigation remains to be done as to those allegations.”
The court concluded its ruling Tuesday by noting that the denial of the motion for interim suspension “should not be understood as discounting the seriousness of the charges against Judge Peterson.”
“While some of the charges are relatively minor, many are quite significant,” the court writes. “If proved, they may well warrant severe discipline. But we see no reason why that proof should not have to be offered in the ordinary course.”
Peterson praised the Tuesday ruling in an emailed statement to the Sentinel.
“The attacks/tactics against me by the JQC are extreme and unwarranted as the Supreme Court has observed in its ruling and I am grateful to the Supreme Court for its ruling and its wisdom,” Peterson said. “The Supreme Court’s Order Denying the Motion to Suspend (me), yet again, gives me reassurance that I will be afforded due process as every other citizen shall be entitled to and I will have my day in court where the allegations against me shall be proven by the JQC. I look forward to that day in court and ultimately the vindication of my good name.”
