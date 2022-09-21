A justice on the Supreme Court of Georgia called out the Douglas County government for “playing games with the process of qualifying candidates for office” during a hearing Tuesday that could impact the race for chief magistrate judge in the county.
Justice Charles J. Bethel made the comments during an exchange with attorney Jonathan M. Nussbaum, who is representing the county Board of Elections and Registration and county Elections Director Milton Kidd in a lawsuit over whether Democrat Ryan Williams was improperly placed on the November ballot.
“It’s remarkable to me that the government is playing games, frankly — and I’m not saying you counsel, understand,” Bethel told Nussbaum. “But the government you represent is playing games with the process of qualifying candidates for office in a democratic society. That’s just staggering to me that we’re sitting here saying, ‘Well, you meet these qualifications, and these qualifications over here, they’re only process qualifications.’ That’s hard for me to wrap my mind around.”
Bethel’s comment came toward the end of oral arguments Tuesday.
The high court agreed to hear the appeal by local attorney Scott Camp, who argues that Douglas County Chief Judge William H. “Beau” McClain erred when he ruled in July he didn’t have authority under state law cited by Camp (OCGA 21-2-6) to remove Williams as a candidate for chief magistrate from the November ballot.
While Judge McClain found that he couldn’t remove Williams from the ballot, he also found that the process by which Kidd, the elections board and local Democratic Party put Williams on the ballot outside of the qualifying period after another Democrat was disqualified to be in violation of state law and “disreputable.”
Williams is running against Camp’s wife, Chief Magistrate Judge Susan S. Camp, who was first elected in 1998 and is the lone Republican still holding a countywide office.
Camp is asking the Supreme Court to rule that Judge McClain does indeed have authority under OCGA 21-2-6 to remove Williams from the ballot and remand the case back to superior court where he can do so. A ruling for Camp would effectively give Judge Camp another four-year term.
Much of the hearing Tuesday centered around whether a candidate’s “qualifications” referenced in OCGA 21-2-6 — which can be challenged per the statute — entail only certain substantive things that a candidate must have, such as being 25 years old and a member of the state bar, or whether those qualifications also include the “process qualifications” Justice Bethel referenced in his rebuke.
Camp’s attorney, Bryan P. Tyson, pointed out in a brief to the high court that the law he cited in challenging Williams’ candidacy includes other “required processes” that are qualifications and can result in a candidate’s removal from the ballot.
The law, he notes, provides a process where if a candidate’s qualifying check bounces, “the superintendent shall automatically find that such candidate has not met the qualifications for holding the office being sought” unless the bank certifies it was in error in returning the check.
Williams and the county government argue that OCGA 21-2-6 allows only challenges pertaining to whether a candidate meets the statutory qualifications criteria to run for office and does not allow challenges to the procedural process by which a candidate’s name is placed on a ballot.
A final ruling by the high court is expected before the Nov. 8 general election.
At the end of Tuesday’s hearing, Presiding Justice Nels S.D. Peterson pointed out that it is an “odd thing for us to have judges running in partisan races.”
Justices on the Supreme Court in Georgia are nonpartisan as are many other judgeships, including superior court judges.
In Douglas County, the chief magistrate judge and probate judge are the only partisan judgeships. Local legislation through the county’s state delegation would need to be adopted in the General Assembly to make those judgeships nonpartisan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.