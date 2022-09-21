A justice on the Supreme Court of Georgia called out the Douglas County government for “playing games with the process of qualifying candidates for office” during a hearing Tuesday that could impact the race for chief magistrate judge in the county.

Justice Charles J. Bethel made the comments during an exchange with attorney Jonathan M. Nussbaum, who is representing the county Board of Elections and Registration and county Elections Director Milton Kidd in a lawsuit over whether Democrat Ryan Williams was improperly placed on the November ballot.

