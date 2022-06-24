ATLANTA — The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion Friday, heralding a new era for dealing with a controversial issue that has split the nation for decades.
“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion,” Associate Justice Samuel Alito stated in the 6-3 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
States will now be able to decide how they want to handle abortion without any federal guardrails.
“The authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and its elected representatives,” the decision states.
In Georgia, it is likely the state will move to put into effect the “heartbeat law” Gov. Brian Kemp pushed through the General Assembly.
Passed in 2019, it prohibits most abortions after the detection of a fetal “heartbeat,” typically around the sixth week of a pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant.
A U.S. District Court ruling in 2020 deemed the Georgia law unconstitutional, putting it on hold.
The state appealed to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The appellate court said it would hold off on a decision until the Supreme Court ruled definitively in the Dobbs case.
“The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals will likely soon take action to ultimately put Georgia’s six-week abortion ban into effect,” the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Georgia said.
Georgians from across the political spectrum reacted quickly to the ruling.
U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, a Republican whose 3rd Congressional District will include the western two-thirds of Douglas County under reapportionment, praised the ruling.
“The Dobbs ruling appropriately recognizes the Constitution does not confer the right to abortion, and gives individual states the ability to regulate the practice," Ferguson said. "The Supreme Court is correct in this ruling based on the Constitution and has exercised sound legal rationale.”
U.S. Rep. David Scott, a Democrat whose 13th Congressional District will include the eastern third of Douglas under reapportionment, condemned the move.
“This morning the Supreme Court issued a ruling that stripped essential human rights from hundreds of millions of Americans," Scott said. "I join my Democratic congressional colleagues in anger, grief, and horror. As a husband, a father, and a grandfather, I hope and pray for a future where women’s access to education, employment, healthcare, and privacy are not curtailed by extremist policies set by an unelected few. Now, we must move to immediately codify a federal right to abortion.”
State Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta, pointed out that Georgia has the highest maternal mortality rate in the country.
“As a Georgian and a mother, I am most concerned with the impact this decision will have on the women and girls in this state,” said state Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta, who is running for attorney general. “The basic right of having control over one’s own body will now wholly depend on the action of leaders that we elect at the state level,” Jordan said. “Our fundamental rights are on the ballot this November.”
Gov. Brian Kemp called the ruling 'historic.'
"Today's landmark ruling is a historic victory for life," said Kemp. "I look forward to its impact on the legal proceedings surrounding our historic LIFE Act, and hope our law will be fully implemented and ultimately protect countless unborn lives here in the Peach State."
“The Supreme Court decision sends the issue of abortion back to the states where it belongs,” said Herschel Walker, who is challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.
“I won’t apologize for erring on the side of life, especially considering the radical abortion views held by Senator Warnock and today’s Democrat Party,” Walker added. “I stand for life.”
Warnock called the court's decision 'devastating.'
“I’ve always believed a patient’s room is too small a space for a woman, her doctor and the United States government,” Warnock said. "The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade ends a core protection for women to make their own health care decisions, and is a departure from our American ideals to recognize and protect basic rights. This misguided decision is devastating for women and families in Georgia and nationwide.”
