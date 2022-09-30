The Supreme Court of Georgia on Friday ruled that the Douglas County Board of Elections and Registration ‘lacked authority’ to put Democrat Ryan Williams on the ballot for chief magistrate judge.
The ruling appears to leave incumbent Republican Chief Magistrate Judge Susan S. Camp as the only candidate on the ballot in the Nov. 8 general election.
The Supreme Court heard oral arguments from both sides last week
The high court agreed to hear the appeal by local attorney Scott Camp, who argues that Douglas County Chief Judge William H. “Beau” McClain erred when he ruled in July he didn’t have authority under state law cited by Camp (OCGA 21-2-6) to remove Williams as a candidate for chief magistrate from the November ballot.
The following summary of Friday’s ruling appears on the Supreme Court’s website:
The Supreme Court expedited Camp’s appeal in light of the rapidly approaching election, and has reversed the lower court, concluding that the qualifications referred to in the statute “includes all of the prerequisites for seeking and holding office.”
“The substitute candidate did not properly qualify to seek office, so the Board lacked authority to put him on the ballot,” Presiding Justice Nels S.D. Peterson writes in the opinion, issued today. “And because electors have an interest in having the community’s government offices filled by duly qualified officials, the Board’s decision allowing an unqualified candidate on the ballot violated a substantial right of an elector.”
Justice Charlie Bethel has written a concurrence, joined by Chief Justice Michael P. Boggs, Presiding Justice Peterson, Justice Sarah Hawkins Warren, and Justice Verda M. Colvin, in which he notes a post-argument filing by the Board and its director, Milton Kidd, that said that the Board sought guidance from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Elections Division and was advised to allow Williams’s candidacy. The concurrence acknowledges the difficulty government agencies often have in rendering decisions in the absence of statute or case law.
“I also trust that the Court’s opinion in this case will provide sufficient guidance in any future such situation and will reinforce that, for a government entity whose authority on the relevant point is purely a creature of statute, the absence of statutory authority is the absence of legal authority to act,” Justice Bethel writes.
