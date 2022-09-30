The Supreme Court of Georgia on Friday ruled that Douglas County Chief Judge William H. “Beau” McClain erred when he ruled that he does not have the authority to remove Democrat Ryan Williams from the ballot for chief magistrate judge.
As part of the ruling, the high court remanded the case to McClain and instructed him to order Williams’ name removed from the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
As a result of the ruling, incumbent Republican Chief Magistrate Judge Susan S. Camp will be the only candidate on the ballot and will get another four-year term in office.
Camp declined to comment when reached Friday afternoon, saying she was waiting until McClain had ordered Williams’ name removed from the ballot. McClain’s order doing so is a formality and was expected to come quickly.
Bryan Tyson, an Atlanta attorney, represented Camp’s husband, Scott, who challenged Williams’ candidacy and appealed the case to the Supreme Court after McClain ruled in July he didn’t have authority to remove Williams’ from the ballot under the state law cited by Camp.
“We’re definitely pleased with the ruling and glad that the law related to elections is going to be followed in this situation,” Tyson said. … “We want to make sure everybody’s playing by the same rules. And this is a decision that ultimately ensures that everyone is playing by the same rules and that everyone (voters) see on their ballot is someone who has gotten on that ballot properly and has followed the proper procedures to do that.”
Williams, in an emailed statement to the Sentinel, said he was disappointed by the Supreme Court’s ruling.
“When I joined the race for chief magistrate judge, I didn’t run to make history; I ran to create change,” Williams said. “Although I adhered to the qualifying process, the Supreme Court of Georgia has unfortunately decided that now is not the time to create a clear and concise pathway for candidates facing similar circumstances to remain on the ballot. I am disappointed in the court’s ruling, and even more disappointed for the voters of Douglas County who will not have a voice in deciding who sits on the magistrate court judicial bench. I hope that my candidacy inspires others to become involved in the democratic process, to continue the fight for voter choice, and to dismantle the hurdles that discourage people of color from running for office.”
The ruling Friday brings to a close a drawn-out process that started in March when another Democrat, Sylvia Wayfer Baker, initially qualified to run against Judge Camp, who was first elected in 1998 and is the lone Republican still holding a countywide office.
Baker was disqualified by Senior Judge Walter Matthews in April after a challenge by Camp because she had not been a member of the State Bar of Georgia for three years as required by state law.
Williams initially qualified to run in the nonpartisan race for Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams’ seat.
But once Baker was disqualified, the chair of the Douglas County Democratic Committee, Ingrid Landis-Davis, informed the elections board via email that Williams would withdraw from the superior court seat so he could run against Camp instead.
The elections board then acted to put Williams on the November general election ballot as the Democratic candidate for chief magistrate judge.
Presiding Justice Nels S.D. Peterson writes in the Supreme Court’s opinion that, “It is undisputed that Williams did not qualify for the election through the Democratic primary in the time prescribed by law.”
Since Baker was disqualified prior to the May 24 primary election, “And because Georgia law allows a political party to substitute one candidate for another only after the original candidate has secured the nomination, Williams could not qualify as the substitute candidate,” Peterson writes.
“The substitute candidate did not properly qualify to seek office, so the Board lacked authority to put him on the ballot,” Peterson writes. “And because electors have an interest in having the community’s government offices filled by duly qualified officials, the Board’s decision allowing an unqualified candidate on the ballot violated a substantial right of an elector.”
Justice Charlie Bethel wrote a concurrence, joined by Chief Justice Michael P. Boggs, Presiding Justice Peterson, Justice Sarah Hawkins Warren, and Justice Verda M. Colvin, in which he notes a post-argument filing by the Board and its director, Milton Kidd, that said that the Board sought guidance from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Elections Division and was advised to allow Williams’s candidacy.
The concurrence acknowledges the difficulty government agencies often have in rendering decisions in the absence of statute or case law.
“I also trust that the Court’s opinion in this case will provide sufficient guidance in any future such situation and will reinforce that, for a government entity whose authority on the relevant point is purely a creature of statute, the absence of statutory authority is the absence of legal authority to act,” Justice Bethel writes.
