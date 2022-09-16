The Supreme Court of Georgia will hear oral arguments Tuesday in a case that could impact the race for Douglas County chief magistrate judge.
Local attorney Scott Camp filed the appeal to the state’s highest court after Douglas County Chief Superior Court Judge William H. “Beau” McClain ruled on July 15, that he didn’t have the authority under the state law cited by Camp to remove Democrat Ryan Williams from the ballot.
Williams is running against Camp’s wife, Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp, who was first elected in 1998 and is the lone Republican still holding a countywide office in Douglas County.
Sylvia Baker initially qualified to run against Camp in November as the Democratic Party’s nominee.
But Baker was disqualified by Senior Superior Court Judge Walter Matthews in April because she is not a member of the State Bar of Georgia as required by law. Matthews’ ruling came after an initial decision by the Board of Elections to leave Baker on the ballot was appealed by Camp.
Williams initially qualified to run in the nonpartisan race for Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams’ seat.
But once Baker was disqualified, McClain wrote in his July ruling that the chair of the Douglas County Democratic Committee, Ingrid Landis-Davis, informed the elections board via email that Williams would withdraw from the superior court seat so he could run against Camp instead.
The elections board then acted to put Williams on the November general election ballot as the Democratic candidate for chief magistrate judge.
Camp is asking the Supreme Court to remove Williams’ name from the November ballot, which would effectively give Judge Camp another four-year term.
Camp argues that McClain erred when he denied his pre-election qualification challenge against Williams despite finding that the Douglas County Board of Elections failed to follow Georgia law, when he found that the process by which a candidate’s name is placed on a ballot could not be challenged under Georgia Code 21-2-6, and when he determined that he lacked the authority to remove Williams’s name from the general election ballot.
Williams, the Douglas County Board of Elections and Registration and Elections Director Milton Kidd argue that McClain correctly concluded that the limited scope of Georgia Code 21-2-6 allows only challenges pertaining to whether a candidate meets the statutory requirements to run for office and does not allow challenges to the procedural process by which a candidate’s name is placed on the ballot.
McClain wrote in his July ruling there is no dispute that Williams meets the statutory requirements to serve as chief magistrate judge.
However, McClain found that the process of putting him on the ballot, involving the email by Landis-Davis’ and actions by Kidd and the Board of Elections, to be “disreputable.”
He noted that the Board of Elections, Douglas County Democratic Committee and Williams “take the position that the local Democratic Party has the authority to simply place a name on the general election ballot by decree, or in this case, an email.”
“Nothing could be further from the truth,” McClain wrote. “The parties should be aware that persons do not gain the right to be a political party’s standard bearer in a general election by decree; they must be qualified to hold the office, go through the qualifying procedure as set forth in the law including the times limits of same, and win election in the primary.”
The Supreme Court is expected issue a ruling in the case quickly, with advance voting for the Nov. 8 general election set to begin Oct. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.