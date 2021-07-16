A Douglasville man was arrested Tuesday on three theft charges stemming from a yard sale held in late March.
Michael Allen, 54, is accused of taking several instruments that weren’t for sale from two residential yard sales.
Allen is charged with two counts of theft by deception and one count of theft by taking for allegedly stealing $3,350 worth of instruments, according to arrest warrants.
Allen allegedly took three guitars and a Samurai sword valued at $1,950 from the first victim’s home during a yard sale. The four items, which included an autographed bass guitar, were not for sale at the time, according to an arrest warrant.
The first theft happened on March 25 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. that day.
On March 26 between 5 to 6 p.m., Allen is accused of taking to bass guitars valued at $1,400 from another victim’s home during a yard sale, an arrest warrant stated.
Allen is accused of selling the items at his antique booth on June 13, according to an arrest warrant.
He is being held without bond.
In May 2015, Allen was arrested on theft and forgery charges, according to court records. He was sentenced to two years in jail, but served four months before being released on probation for the remainder of the sentence, court records state.
Allen was convicted of presenting a forged check at Ace Hardware for a lawnmower repair service.
Allen’s sentence also called for him to pay a $1,490 fine, according to court records. On March 9, 2017, the court converted $1,000 of the fine into 100 hours of community service work as it was determined he could not pay the fine, according to court records.
