Douglas County sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect wanted in neighboring Fulton County after a manhunt along I-20 Wednesday that slowed traffic and left a nearby business on lockdown.
The suspect was arrested Wednesday night, according to 11Alive. No other details about the arrest or the suspect were immediately released.
Multiple phone messages and emails left by the Sentinel with the sheriff’s office seeking information about the suspect’s capture, charges against the suspect and other details were not returned by press time.
According to reports, a man walked into the sheriff’s office Wednesday afternoon for unknown business when it was discovered there was a warrant for his arrest.
The man ran away before he could be arrested, according to reports.
A K-9 and several deputies were involved in a search along I-20 and Highway 92 late Wednesday afternoon.
Witnesses along the highway reported seeing law enforcement with guns drawn during the search.
The incident slowed travel in both directions on I-20 near the Fairburn Road interchange, according to the state Department of Transportation.
11Alive reported that a daycare center on Professional Parkway near Wellstar Douglas Hospital was placed on lockdown.
