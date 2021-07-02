Douglasville Police have charged a 20-year-old suspect in an armed robbery that took place last month at Arbor Place Mall.
Tyrone Gates is in custody in another jurisdiction on unrelated charges, according to police. He is being charged in Douglas County for the June 17 armed robbery of Ice Jewelers at the mall.
Douglasville Police said in a release that information sharing with other metro Atlanta law enforcement agencies helped them identify Gates as the jewelry store suspect.
Gates may be involved in other robberies across the metro area, according to police.
Police said the suspect demanded a specific watch while pointing a gun at the cashier during the robbery last month.
Surveillance footage showed a suspect dressed in a black T-shirt and shorts fleeing the mall in a Black Dodge Charger with an ALM drive-out tag.
It appeared the suspect was wearing an ankle monitor in the footage released by the police.
Two months ago, police arrested a group of suspects in a Nov. 20, 2019 smash and grab robbery at the same jewelry store.
In that case, all three suspects are from the Detroit area, according to police. Their connection to Douglasville was not mentioned at the time of the arrest.
In the previous robbery, one of the suspects distracted the owner as another suspect used a sledgehammer to smash the jewelry cases.
The suspects took Rolex watches and diamond necklaces, police said. According to an arrest warrant, the value of the jewelry totaled $240,000.
The suspects fled the area in an awaiting vehicle.
The robbery happened minutes after what police at the time called an “anonymous generic threat” was called into Douglas County High located about two miles from the mall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.