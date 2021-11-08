A woman wanted in connection to a June murder in Douglasville has been captured.
Douglasville police announced Thursday that Kaiysa Nadinsa Robinson, 39, was in custody. She had been on the run for five months and police had recently put out a $2,500 award for information leading to her arrest.
Police were called to the Millwood Park Apartments on Duralee Lane just before 11 a.m. after a report of a domestic dispute. Officers found Jarmichael Jermoine Brown shot to death inside Robinson’s apartment, according to the AJC. Brown was 31 and lived in Powder Springs, the AJC reported.
No additional details about the arrest were available.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help with costs association with Brown’s burial at https://www.gofundme.com/f/paying-tribute-to-jarmicheal-brown.
