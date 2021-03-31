The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting Tuesday night in Douglas County that left an armed-robbery suspect dead and a deputy injured.
The incident started around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday when a 9-1-1 call was placed reporting an armed robbery in-progress at Mountain Motorsports on Thornton Road in Lithia Springs near the intersection with Maxham Road, according to a release from the GBI.
The GBI said a Douglas County deputy responding encountered an armed woman, identified as Shelby Jean Berkheimer, 41, of Lithia Springs. The deputy gave numerous verbal commands to Berkheimer to drop the weapon and a struggle ensued, the GBI said.
Berkheimer shot the deputy in the leg, resulting in non-life threatening injuries, according to the GBI.
During the incident, the GBI said the deputy shot Berkheimer, who died at the scene.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Capt. Trent Wilson confirmed the death of the suspect and that the deputy was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. He said that due to the GBI being in control of the investigation that the sheriff’s office couldn’t provide any other information.
The GBI said that once its investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for review.
