Douglas County sheriff’s deputies were searching for a suspect wanted in nearby Fulton County.
According to reports, a man walked into the sheriff’s office for unknown business when it was discovered there was a warrant for his arrest.
The man ran away before he could be arrested, according to reports.
A K-9 and several deputies were involved in a search along I-20 and Highway 92 late Wednesday afternoon.
Witnesses along the highway reported seeing law enforcement with guns drawn during the search.
The incident slowed travel in both directions on I-20 near the Fairburn Road interchange, according to the state Department of Transportation.
11Alive reported that a daycare center on Professional Parkway near Wellstar Douglas Hospital was placed on lockdown.
Wednesday was the last day for students in the Douglas County School System, and they were released around noon.
The suspect had not been captured as of Sentinel press time late Wednesday.
