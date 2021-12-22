Police say a gunman that robbed the Kroger on Chapel Hill Road is believed to be the same suspect in a pizza outlet robbery.
Douglasville Police Maj. J.R. Davidson confirmed that they are looking for the same suspect in both armed robberies.
Davidson said the Papa John’s, which is located in a plaza in the Kroger parking lot, was robbed on Nov. 22 around 11 p.m.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and robbed Papa John’s employees of personal items before fleeing the scene on foot, Davidson said.
DPD is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
The Kroger robbery happened around 2 a.m. on Dec. 10 when employees were restocking the store. No customers were in the store.
Davidson said the suspect robbed Kroger employees at gunpoint and assaulted several before kidnapping an employee and forcing the employee to drive him to the east side of Atlanta.
“There are some details that lead us to believe it is the same person,” Davidson said.
Davidson said police don’t believe anyone else is involved in the crimes.
Store video footage that DPD released last week shows the suspect in a grey hoodie and sweats and white tennis shoes.
The suspect can be seen pointing a gun at a Kroger employee’s back.
The suspect is described as a black male, who is approximately 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10 tall, and armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Michael Jetmore at 678-293-1725 (jetmorem@douglasvillega.gov) or call 770-920-3010.
