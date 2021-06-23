Douglasville Police are looking for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at Arbor Place Mall.
A male suspect allegedly robbed Ice Jewelry at gunpoint last Thursday around 4:30 p.m., according to police.
The suspect demanded a specific watch while pointing a gun at the cashier, according to a police report.
The man, dressed in a black T-shirt and shorts, fled the mall in a Black Dodge Charger with an ALM drive-out tag.
At this time, he is the only suspect the police are looking for, according to Maj. J.R. Davidson.
It appears the suspect was wearing an ankle monitor in video surveillance released by the police. Davidson said police are looking into the ankle monitor as part of the investigation.
Two months ago, DPD arrested a group of suspects in a Nov. 20, 2019 smash and grab robbery at Ice Jewelry.
In that case, all three suspects are from the Detroit area, according to police. Their connection to Douglasville was not provided at the time of the arrest.
In the previous robbery, one of the suspects distracted the owner as the others used a sledgehammer to mask the jewelry cases.
The suspects took Rolex watches and diamond necklaces, the release stated. According to an arrest warrant, the value of the jewelry totaled $240,000.
The suspects fled the area in an awaiting vehicle.
The robbery happened minutes after what police at the time called an “anonymous generic threat” was called into Douglas County High located about two miles from the mall.
Anyone with information on the latest robbery should contact Det. Nathan Shumaker at 678-293-1643 or shumakern@douglasvillega.gov.
