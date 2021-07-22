ATLANTA — A federal jury on Thursday convicted Georgia’s suspended insurance commissioner Jim Beck of all 37 counts of fraud and money laundering against him, ending a two-week trial.
The verdicts against the Douglas County native and current Carrollton resident were swiftly returned after the day's closing arguments.
Beck was convicted of charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering and tax fraud by jurors in federal court in Atlanta. He was indicted months after taking office in 2019. During Beck's suspension, Gov. Brian Kemp appointed John King as acting Insurance Commissioner and Safety Fire Commissioner.
Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 8. The judge ordered Beck confined to his home in Carrollton while awaiting sentencing, save for court appearances and outings to receive medical care.
