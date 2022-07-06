Douglasville has shown its festive side over the past week and members of the Sweetwater Camera Club have been out with their cameras. President Janet Newton and members Gregory Taylor, Krystal Horne and Randy Cordell took photos at the city’s Fourth of July Parade and fireworks show on Monday. Among the photos, Newton captured Dominic and Ansley Monroy watching the parade on Monday. Newton also took photos at the fair in the parking lot at Arbor Place Mall. The Sweetwater Camera Club meets the second Thursday of each month (except in December) at the Douglasville Conference Center, Room 1. Doors open/social hour/competition entries at 6 p.m. Meetings begin at 6:30 p.m. Visit www.sweetwatercameraclub.com for more information.
