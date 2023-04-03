Camera

 Special

The Sweetwater Camera Club (SCC) is celebrating its 35-year anniversary and will have a special photography exhibit at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art running from April 14 through June 29.

The exhibit is titled “Birds, Butterflies and Beautiful Cars.” There will be 62 pictures taken in and around Douglas County by 15 SCC members.

