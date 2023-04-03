The Sweetwater Camera Club (SCC) is celebrating its 35-year anniversary and will have a special photography exhibit at the Douglas County Museum of History and Art running from April 14 through June 29.
The exhibit is titled “Birds, Butterflies and Beautiful Cars.” There will be 62 pictures taken in and around Douglas County by 15 SCC members.
Janet Newton is the SCC president emeritus and creative director. She’s putting the exhibit together with co-committee member Stella Spyrou. Newton was contacted by phone about the exhibit.
“We really wanted to showcase photography in Douglas County,” Newton said.
Subject matter criteria is that the photos must be taken in and around Douglas County; and topics selected for the exhibit were intended to have a broad appeal, Newton explained.
There will be several awards given including the coveted People’s Choice Award that will be voted on by visitors to the museum through June.
The exhibit will be on display during the annual Hydrangea Festival in June. The exhibit will add to the mix of activities happening around town, with the festival, Newton said.
“People’s Choice award is for the community to be involved. It’s all about Douglas County,” Newton said. “They’ll be able to vote in the People’s Choice, plus everything going on with the Hydrangea Festival. There’s things at the Community Arts Center, at O’Neal Plaza, the museum, the flower show, the mini-garden, and we’re also in there too.”
Each category will have first, second and third place awards from local judges, including one past president of the SCC. Another award given is Best of Show from the museum, and there will also be an SCC Member’s Choice for each award in addition to the People’s Choice Award.
Judges include an Ornithologist who will chose the best bird photo and another ribbon for the butterflies will be judged by the president of the Master Gardeners Association, and over the cars, the judge is from Streetside Classics in Douglas County.
“We’ll have a reception on April 22, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., in the museum and that’s the day for the awards ceremony,” Newton said.
The announcement regarding the People’s Choice award comes three months down the road at SCC’s regular meeting in July, Newton said.
The SCC started in 1988. Members of the club range from the novice to the advanced. And all have moved on from the film-darkroom days, and now it’s mostly all about digital, she said.
But Newton said that there is an option for someone who may still be using film cameras. Film printing is available locally at The Photo Spot in Douglasville, in addition to a range of other photographic services.
“Printing for most of the exhibit photos was done at The Photo Spot,” Newton said.
Douglas County’s Museum of History and Art, located at 12431 Veterans Memorial Hwy, is celebrating its own 25th anniversary this year.
“The 25th anniversary was March 15th and we’ll be doing some things to celebrate that throughout the year,” said Susanne Hudson, museum director, also contacted by phone.
Hudson noted that the museum had recently had their 100,000th visitor.
She said she’s looking forward to the SCC exhibit and the Hydrangea Festival on June 3rd.
“Last year people from 10 states attended [the festival] and about 59 Georgia cities. It’s amazing the people that are going to be able to see this exhibit,” Hudson said.
Douglas County Museum of History and Art is open Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed on Sunday and Monday.
Sweetwater Camera Club meetings are held the second Thursday of each month (except in December) at the Douglasville Conference Center, Room 1. The conference center is at 6700 Church Street in Douglasville. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. For more information about the club and/or the exhibit, visit www.sweetwatercameraclub.com.
