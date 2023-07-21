The Out-Laws

Actors Adam Devine (dressed as Shrek), Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin perform in a scene in the top Netflix movie “The Out-Laws” with the pedestrian bridge at Sweetwater Creek State Park in Douglas County in the background.

 Netlix/Special

One of the top movies on Netflix this week was partially filmed at Sweetwater Creek State Park in Douglas County.

“The Out-Laws” stars Adam Devine, Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin and was ranked No. 5 on Friday in Netflix’s list of Top 10 Movies in the U.S. The action-comedy centers around Owen (Levine), a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker, played by Nina Dobrev.