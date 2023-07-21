One of the top movies on Netflix this week was partially filmed at Sweetwater Creek State Park in Douglas County.
“The Out-Laws” stars Adam Devine, Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin and was ranked No. 5 on Friday in Netflix’s list of Top 10 Movies in the U.S. The action-comedy centers around Owen (Levine), a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker, played by Nina Dobrev.
When Owen’s bank is held up days before his wedding, the evidence points in one direction: his future in-laws played by Brosnan and Barkin.
The movie was filmed around metro Atlanta between October and December of 2021, according to IMDB.
The pedestrian bridge at Sweetwater Creek State Park in Lithia Springs gets a starring role in the film during a chase about three quarters of the way through the film.
Local hikers are no doubt familiar with the bridge, which goes over the creek on the Yellow Trail at the park.
Sweetwater Creek State Park is one of the most popular sites on the Douglas County Film Trail.
The park was used in other productions including “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1,” where the county notes on its Douglas County Film Trail website, “Jennifer Lawrence (Katniss) and Liam Hemsworth’s (Gale’s) characters had an intimate conversation at the New Manchester Mill Ruins.” All three movies in “The Hunger Games” trilogy were partially filmed at Sweetwater.
Many of the scenes for John Travolta’s “Killing Season” were also filmed at Sweetwater.
Other movies filmed there include “No Good Deed” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” TV shows filmed at the park include Donald Glover’s “Atlanta,” and Ralph Machio’s “Cobra Kai.”
