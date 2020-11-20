Switch announces expansion of Douglas campus

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Switch, the technology company that in 2017 announced a $2.5 billion investment in Douglas County, announced Tuesday it had signed an anchor tenant and was breaking ground on its next two buildings in the county.
The campus, located near Google in Lithia Springs, is known by Switch as the Keep Campus in Atlanta.
Switch said in a release it had signed an unnamed global logistics company as the anchor tenant for the first data center at the Douglas campus — known as ATLANTA 1.
ATLANTA 1 is now at 72% committed for client deployments, including space currently under contract and future expansion options, the company said.
Given the signing and what the company said is “ongoing strong demand at the Keep Campus,” Switch CEO, Founder and Chairman Rob Roy held a virtual groundbreaking for the second and third data center buildings at the campus.
The formal grand opening for the Douglas campus had been initially planned for April, but it was put on hold due to COVID-19 protocols.
However, the company said that “fueled by robust client demand” Switch held the virtual event Tuesday to celebrate the “successful opening and accelerated expansion in Atlanta.”
The anchor tenant’s deployment will utilize the majority of the second sector at the ATLANTA 1 facility, contributing contractual annualized revenue of over $6 million, excluding expansion options and usage-based charges for power and telecommunications.
“The demand for enterprise class exascale infrastructure in the Southeastern U.S. technology market validates our strategic decision to locate our newest PRIME campus in Atlanta,” Roy said. “Accelerating development reflects the strong customer need for our differentiated Tier 5 Platinum product offering.”
According to the company, when the second building comes online in 2022, it will add 50 megawatts (MW) of new capacity, with the next building expected to open the following year, adding another 35 MW of capacity.
“Until we announced our entrance into the market, a Tier 5, 100% renewably powered data center product did not exist in the Southeast,” said Switch Executive Vice President of Strategy Adam Kramer. “By locating in the tax competitive environment like Georgia, Switch is clearly growing technology infrastructure capability in the region.”
At full build-out, the Keep Campus footprint will span more than 1.3 million square feet, with an expected overall investment of $2.5 billion in Georgia including Switch’s owned infrastructure in addition to customer expenditures on hardware and other computing resources. The Keep Campus is the fourth Switch PRIME campus in the United States. Switch’s other PRIME campus locations are in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada and Grand Rapids, Michigan.
As part of its long -standing commitment to be a leader in sustainability, Switch is also working with Georgia Power to ensure the Keep Campus uses 100% green energy from new, local and renewable energy resources.
