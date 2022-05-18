Taste of Douglasville returns to downtown Saturday

The 29th Annual Taste of Douglasville Festival is set for Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Douglasville.
This year’s event is the first full-scale Taste event since the beginning of the pandemic. Last year, a scaled-back version was held at the Cultural Arts Center on Campbellton Street.
Cultural Arts Council Executive Director Emily Lightner said she’s excited to see the festival return to the area along Church Street at O’Neal Plaza.
She said more than 130 vendors will be set up, the most ever for the festival. In the past, crowds have surpassed 12,000 people for the event, making it the biggest one-day festival in Douglasville.
“We are excited to see the event return to downtown Douglasville this year,” Lightner said. “There is a diverse array of food this year from Jamaican to Cajun and pork egg rolls to Thai Coconut Curry. We have a lot of new restaurants joining the event this year like the Red Velvet Bistro and April’s Southern Bistro. It is a great opportunity to sample new restaurants’ food and see what the hype is all about it.”
Mayor Pro Tem Terry Miller will welcome guests and give remarks about the city and CAC, Lightner said.
Food tastes range from $1-4. Lightner said the restaurants keep 70% of their sales at the event and donate 30% to the CAC “to support the arts education, scholarships, and programming produced throughout the community.”
“It is a great way to showcase businesses and support a great cause all at the same time,” she said.
This year’s food vendors
• 4 Occasions Event Center
• The Apostolic Conservatives
• April’s Southern Bistro & Bar
• Blu Rose Bistro
• Cleveland’s Concessions
• Cool Zone
• Dee’s Tasty Ribtips & More
• Everything Pound Cakes Co.
• Fabiano’s Pizza
• Gabe’s Downtown
• Gritz Brunch Bar
• Iced & Topped Bakery
• JL’s Seafood
• King Kuisine
- Kona Ice
- Kookoo Crazy Gourmet Popcorn
- Meem’s Bakery
- Nothing Bundt Cake
- Paradise Smoothie Juice Bar
- Pound Cake Pleasures
- Red Velvet Bistro
- Sprinkles Donuts & Coffee
- Sticky Fingers Kettle Corn Co.
- Sweet Sisters Ice Cream & Treats
- Table 25 Fork & Wine
- Taco Mac Douglasville
- The Dessert Bar
- The HUD Truck
- The Vine Café & Market
- West Georgia Technical College
Taste is both a sample for attendees and a competition amongst the restaurants. Awards will be presented for Best Entrée, Best Dessert, and Best Presentation. Most Sold will be decided by those attending.
In addition to the food, more than 45 arts and crafts booths and more than 25 booths from community groups and businesses will also be set up Saturday.
Entertainment will be provided by local performers who will play non-stop music from different genres at the O’Neal Plaza Stage.
And children can have fun at the Kid’s Korner showcasing the Master Gardeners, the popular Water Works display, and much more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.