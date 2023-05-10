The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC is hosting the 30th annual Taste of Douglasville Festival on Saturday, May 20th from 11 a.m. 5 p.m.
The downtown Douglasville area is expected to be full of excited guests enjoying warm weather, eating great food, enjoying local performers, and visiting community booths aplenty.
Over 12,000 people attended Taste of Douglasville last year, continuing its tradition as the one-day largest festival in Douglas County.
The food vendors will be serving up samples and tastes of a variety of cuisines such as barbecue, Italian, Jamaican cuisine, Louisiana cuisine, pizza, southern tradition, and desserts of all sorts.
This year’s food vendors include 4 Your Occasions Event Center, April’s Southern Bistro & Bar, Atlanta Ice Cream Café, Bankhead Diner, Christ Cutz BBQ, CRU, DemGirlz Ribtips, Dreaming Sweets, Everything Pound Cakes, Fabiano’s Pizzeria, Frios Gourmet Pops Douglasville, Gabe’s Downtown, Holy Crab, Hud Food Truck, Iced & Topped Bakery, Iceman’s Italian Ice, Just Love Coffee Café, Kona Ice,Kookoo Crazy Gourmet Popcorn, Kuumba Coffee, Levi’s Jerk Pit, Limitless Eatz, Meem’s Bakery, Morning Do Mimosas, Packey’s Place LLC, Red Velvet Bistro, Shonda’s Edible Delights, Sticky Floss, Sweet Lemon Water, Taco Mac — Douglasville, Tyrrific Treats, and William’s Street Food!
Vendors are not only creating great food for you to try — they are also competing for Best Tasting, Best Dessert, Best Presentation, and Most Sold.
Providing ambiance while attendees eat and shop and visit will be entertainment at the O’Neal Plaza Stage which will have local performers playing non-stop music, from 11:15 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. featuring all styles of music from dance to jazz.
A special Kids Korner will keep the smallest citizens entertained and active keeping the children entertained local organizations with resources and activities! The Kids Korner will be showcasing the Master Gardeners, the popular Water Works display, and much more to delight the kids.
Taste of Douglasville also allows citizens to “sample” area arts and crafts and local businesses. In the arts and craft section, there are over 45 booths signed up with beautiful jewelry, wood crafts, candles, and more to tempt attendees. This year over 50 community booths signed up, representing everything from event sponsors, and healthcare products to clothes, financial advice to beauty products, and insurance.
Taste of Douglasville 2023 is the Arts Council’s largest fundraising event and it is the community’s largest one-day party, taking over all of Church Street areas (ample parking, however, is still available in the parking deck).
Citizens can save time on parking by using the Connect Douglas Event Shuttle. Park at 8800 Dorris Rd. Douglasville and catch the free event shuttle all day.
Admission is free, with food tastes ranging from $1-$5. For further information, call 770-949-2787 or go to www.artsdouglas.org.
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/ Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions, more information, or to make your reservations, visit or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
The mission of the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County is to nurture, guide and stimulate the enjoyment of and participation in the arts among Douglas County residents by providing an atmosphere conducive to the arts. The programs and activities of the Cultural Arts Council are supported in part by the City of Douglasville and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
